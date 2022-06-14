Ranbir Kapoor Says 'Mar Raha Hu' Ahead of Brahmastra Trailer Release, Alia Bhatt Is All Hearts

Tomorrow is a big day! Why? Because the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra will finally be released. While fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer, Ranbir Kapoor is super excited as well. Since the actor is not on social media, he dropped a video on Tuesday via his mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram handle. Ranbir began the video by talking about how it will be a very special day tomorrow because he has been eagerly waiting for how the audience will react to the Brahmastra trailer.

“Tomorrow is a special and wonderful day for me. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva trailer comes out tomorrow. I know you have been waiting for this movie for a long time now and I am waiting eagerly for your response. Actually, I am dying,” Ranbir Kapoor said.

The actor further explained how everyone has worked hard to make this movie. He then asked the audience to express their views on the trailer in the comments tomorrow. Ranbir also mentioned that even though he is not on social media, he will be reading all of them from his mother’s account. “I don’t know if I will ever get an opportunity to be a part of a film like Brahmastra. We have given our blood, sweat, time, heart, soul, liver, kidney, and everything to make this film. I truly hope and pray that it excited, delights and engages you guys. Do not miss the trailer tomorrow and drop your reaction in the comment. I am not on social media but I’ll be reading all of them and answering some of your questions right here. I think it’s the right time to say ‘Aab Khel Shuru’. See you guys at the movie, 9th September,” Ranbir Kapoor said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Dropping the video, Neetu Kapoor wrote in the caption, “Shiva and Isha tmrw”. While Alia Bhatt dropped red heart emojis in the comment section, her mother Soni Razdan wrote, “Hello my Spanish son ❤️😍 We can’t wait to see you both tomorrow too!” Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

For the unversed, Brahmastra is the first time that newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will share the screen. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will hit theatres on September 9.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.