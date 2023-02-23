Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are busy promoting their film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Recently, at a press meet, Ranbir was questioned about the difficult phase Bollywood has gone through after the COVID pandemic. The actor's boss reply to the reporter is winning the internet. Ranbir gave the example of Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, Pathaan, which is still dominating the box office, weeks after its release last month. The clip from the event has gone viral, in which a reporter asks Ranbir, “Bollywood ka abhi thora dicey chal raha hai (Bollywood is currently in a dicey phase).” Even before she could finish her question, the actor interrupted her, saying, “Kya baat kar rahi hai? Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi tune (What are you saying? Have you not seen Pathaan's box office collection)?”

Ranbir Kapoor roasts a reporter by referencing #Pathaan Boxoffice Collection.@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/m2lQh0vhdm— Swapon SRK Fan (@SRKianSwapon) February 22, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been breaking many records at the box office since its release. The film has now collected over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. In India, Pathaan’s box office collections are over Rs 500 crore for the Hindi version alone. Sharing the film’s performance, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Wednesday: “After hitting its fifth century, #Pathaan sets its sights on the highest grossing *#Hindi* film in #India: #Baahubali2 #Hindi [Nett BOC]… [Week 4] Fri 2.20 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.15 cr, Mon 1.20 cr, Tue 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 500.05 cr. #Hindi. #India biz… ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.”

At this media interaction, Ranbir Kapoor also stated how Allu Arjun's performance in RRR was a great inspiration for him. Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan. Shraddha Kapoor plays the female lead, and the cast also includes Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Rajesh Jais. This is the first time Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen on screen together. The film will be released on March 8, 2023.

Ranbir's most recent film appearance was in Ayan Mukerji's 2022 box-office hit Brahmastra while Shraddha, on the other hand, made a cameo appearance in Varun Dhawan's Bhediya.

