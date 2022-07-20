Ranbir Kapoor Says Rishi Kapoor ‘Used To Complain’ Of His Film Choices, Called Them ‘Bakwas’

Ranbir Kapoor is set to make his comeback after four long years with Shamshera. The movie will be his first release post his father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s demise. The actor is gearing up for the release of Shamshera, and during one of the recent interviews for the film, the actor shared that Rishi Kapoor used to call his choice in films as ‘bakwas’.

During a press conference,the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor was asked if Rishi had seen portions of Shamshera. Ranbir responds, “Papa ne Karan ke saath Agneepath mein kaam kiya tha (My father worked with Karan in Agneepath). That film brought a lot of fame to him and he was very happy with the impact of the film. When I signed this film, he (Rishi) was very happy because he always used to complain about my film choices.”

“Teri film choices ekdum bakwaas hain. Tu aisi film banata hai (Your film choices are completely useless. You make such films), that do not reach the masses’. Unfortunately, he had not seen the trailer or poster of the film, but I know that he’s somewhere out there, proud and smiling at me,” recalled Ranbir.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir Kapoor talked about the various challenges he had to face while preparing for the role. “My father Rishi Kapoor had warned me, ‘Tu bahut pachtayega. Karan Malhotra bahut hard taskmaster hai. Bahut saare takes leta hai. Bada tadpata hai (You’ll suffer. Karan is a hard taskmaster, he demands multiple takes). So, be ready’! When we see the film, it’s all worth it. However, working on this film was a nightmare. It was the most physically draining film for me, Vaani and all of us. We were covered in dust. We were shooting in peak summer in Mumbai wearing woolen clothes. I also had a thick beard. We were supposed to do action. So, it was really hard,” he said.

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Shamshera which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. The film will be released on the 22nd of this month. Besides this, he will also be seen in Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial will hit theatres on September 9 this year. Apart from this, Ranbir has also been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna in his pipeline.

