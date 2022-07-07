Ranbir Kapoor Says 'Tu Mama, Chacha Ban Gaya' As Paparazzi Congratulate Him For Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy

Ranbir Kapoor was showered with congratulatory messages from the paparazzi as he gears for the next biggest role of his life — fatherhood. The Shamshera actor and his wife, actress Alia Bhatt are expecting their first baby, and the announcement was made by Alia last month via an Instagram post. Now, in what appears to be Ranbir’s first public appearance since the announcement, the dad-to-be was seen excitedly sharing the happy development with the paparazzi.

The actor stepped out on Wednesday for the promotions of Shamshera when the paparazzi surrounded him in Mumbai. Several cameramen were heard congratulating Ranbir. The actor sweetly responded, “Tu chacha ban gya, tu mama…” As he entered his vanity van, Ranbir was asked to share his birthday message for Ranveer Singh. The actor said, “Happy birthday, super guy, happy birthday. Love you,” he said, blowing him a kiss.

Following Alia’s announcement of her pregnancy, a number of reports claiming details about Ranbir and Alia emerged online. One of the reports claimed that Ranbir wanted to start his family immediately after he married. ““Ranbir always wanted to get married and start his family immediately. Therefore this doesn’t come as a surprise. They had planned it like this and also their upcoming projects to ensure that Alia’s work commitments do not take a hit due to her pregnancy,” a source told BollywoodLife.com.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir has two releases this year. The actor returns to the big screen after a gap of four years with Shamshera. The Yash Raj Films features the actor in a double role. He stars alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the film. He will then return with Brahmastra, alongside Alia Bhatt. The film marks the couple’s first film together. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

