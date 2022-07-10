Ranbir Kapoor Scored 53.4 Percent In Class 10, Says 'I Am First Boy In Family Who Passed 10th Boards'

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shamshera which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film which is set in the 1980s will be released on the 22nd of this month and promotions for the same are currently underway. While Ranbir is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film, he recently collaborated with social media influencer Dolly Singh.

In the fun video with ‘Raju Ki Mummy’, he was asked about his class ten board exams, to which the actor revealed that he had scored Rs 53.4 percent. He also revealed that he was the first boy in his family to have cleared class ten exams. “When my results came, my family was so happy that they kept a huge party for me. They had no expectations. I am the first boy in my family who passed his 10th exams,” he said.

Recently, Ranbir also talked about sharing the screen with Vaani Kapoor for the first time and said, “We really enjoyed each other’s company. I think what she’s done in ‘Shamshera’ is quite outstanding and I am looking forward to see how people find her character and her performance. She has a very important role in the film and people will have to wait to see it to understand how important her role is.”

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir will also be seen in Brahmastra. In the movie, he will be seen with his wife, actress Alia Bhatt for the first time. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south star Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial will hit theatres on September 9 this year. Besides this, Ranbir has also been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna in his pipeline.

