Ranbir Kapoor Selling Personal Belongings for Charity, Actor Rajiv Kapoor Dies of Heart Attack

Ranbir Kapoor is opening up his closet for fans for the sake of charity. His girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt informed fans through social media that some items from Ranbir's personal wardrobe have been put up for sale to help kids battling cancer.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor's Sweet Gesture for Alia Bhatt Proves He's the Best Boyfriend

Actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away at 58. As per reports, he suffered a massive heart attack, following which he was rushed to the hospital. The late actor's body was taken to the Kapoor residence in Chembur where his last rites will take place. Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria, Chunky Panday among others were spotted arriving at the residence to bid farewell to Kapoor.

Read: Rajiv Kapoor Last Rites: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria Among Celebs at Kapoor Residence in Chembur

Nick Jonas is giving us major hubby goals as a video of him helping out Priyanka Chopra fix technical issues during a live chat goes viral. Priyanka is currently organising virtual tours for her memoir Unfinished and is interacting with fans via live sessions over the internet. During a recent setup, Priyanka seems to be encountering some issues with going live and Nick comes on board instantly to help her out.

Read: Nick Jonas is the Supportive Hubby We All Need as He Helps Priyanka Chopra Fix Tech Issues During Live Session

Granddaughter of the legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda on Tuesday, February 9, took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures related to Project Naveli that hopes to bridge the gender gap in India. The project will provide women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.

Read: Navya Nanda Shares Details of Project Naveli, Says Focus will be on 4 Areas

Money Heist/La Casa De Papel had left the audience with a lot of questions at the end of Part 4 and while the show is known for taking unexpected turns, it will be interesting to see how The Heist will come to an end. Season five is expected to premiere by the end of year and fans are already tripping over fan theories.

Read: Money Heist Season 5: Fans are Tripping Over Fan Theories Thinking Angel will Join Lisbon and Robbers