Ranbir Kapoor Sets Internet On Fire As He Flashes Washboard Abs in Unseen Pics from Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra turned out to be a blockbuster. The movie not only did work wonders for its star cast but it also finally ended Bollywood’s dry spell at the box office. The first instalment of the ambitious trilogy, written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film this year. While Ranbir Kapoor is riding high on the success of Brahmastra, days after the movie’s release, RK’s mom shared Neetu Kapoor shared some of Ranbir’s unseen shirtless pictures from his look test for the film in Bulgaria.

The pictures were originally shared by the Sawariyaa actor’s trainer and lifestyle coach Kunal Gir – show a shirtless Ranbir in low-waist denim, with his six-pack abs stealing attention. Two pictures show Ranbir striking poses as if bringing his powers together, sans the VFX. The actor is seen flaunting his washboard abs while posing for the steamy pictures.

The shooting for Brahmastra started in Bulgaria in February 2018. It was delayed several times and finally released in theatres on September 9 this year. In just 25 days, Brahmastra had surpassed Rs 400 crore gross box office collections worldwide, Ayan Mukerji announced.

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji had confirmed that Brahmastra will be returning with a sequel. Before the film’s end credits rolled down, the filmmaker announced the title of the sequel — Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. Fans have been theorizing who the Dev could be. Fans have been speculating it could either be Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan.

Speaking about Dev in a recent interview, Ayan said that they almost revealed the actor behind the mystery man. The director told Hindustan Times, “To be honest, for a long time, we were going to end the film with even the face reveal of Dev’s character. It was with a lot of thought and a desire to create some curiosity in the minds of the audiences that we ended the film where we did.”

