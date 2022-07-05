Shamshera Director Recalls Having 'Fights and Arguments' with Rishi Kapoor During Agneepath

Director Karan Malhotra is all set to bring the magnum opus Shamshera to the big screen this month. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role whereas Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt also star in the film. Although this marks Karan’s first film with Ranbir, the filmmaker has worked with his father, late actor Rishi Kapoor in the past. They collaborated on Agneepath in which Rishi played the spine-chilling Rauf Lala.

While the role remains one of Rishi’s iconic performances, Karan has now revealed that he and Rishi used to have ‘fights and arguments’ on the sets. But these fights, as he said, were more like having a fight and argument with a family member. Karan added that Rishi would challenge him and thus push the filmmaker’s boundaries.

“I had so many fights and arguments with Chintu uncle while shooting Agneepath. And I would not want to forget that whole experience with him for a single moment because I cherish it so much. I really miss that aspect. He would always challenge me and make my conviction stronger. With him, it was like arguing and fighting with your parents. Woh gaali bhi dete the, dhakka bhi maarte the (He’d swear and even push me) and would say pagal ho gaya hai tu (you’ve gone mad). We used to be at loggerheads often,” the director told ETimes.

Karan also added that Rishi and Ranbir are poles apart on sets. While Rishi was ‘a very flamboyant, loud, out-there and confrontational person,’ Ranbir is happy-go-lucky. “He does his masti quietly. He’s happy with himself as well as indifferent,” he said.

In Shamshera, Ranbir plays a double role. His career first, Ranbir plays the role of a father and son in the film. Much like Agneepath, Shamshera too has a ferocious baddie played by Sanjay Dutt. The trailer hinted at an epic clash between the two stars. Shamshera releases on July 22.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.