Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally married. The lovebirds tied the knot on April 14 at Ranbir’s Vastu residence. It’s been two days since love birds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage, and we can’t over the wedding still. New glimpses of the big event are being shared by the bride and groom’s family members since the wedding concluded. Recently, Alia Bhatt’s sister Pooja Bhatt took to Instagram and treated Ralia fans to a beautiful picture of Mahesh Bhatt sharing a hug with his son-in-law Ranbir.

In the snap, Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt can be seen adorably hugging damaad Ranbir Kapoor as he blessed the new couple. Pooja even tagged Alia Bhatt as she shared the priceless picture on her social media handle.

Taking to the captions, Pooja wrote, “Who needs words when one has the ability to listen & speak from the heart? .”

Soon after the pictures were shared online, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the damaad-sasur duo, calling the photo ‘precious’.

While one fan wrote, “So precious ❤️,” another social media user wrote, “The peace and sense of comfort in this photo is priceless.”

A third social media user commented, “Absolutely Beautiful ❤️❤️.”

Earlier yesterday, Alia’s sister Shaheen dropped a couple of pictures of Ranbir and Alia, dressed in their wedding attires. In the caption, she showered love on the newlywed in an adorable and unique way. Shaheen called them her ‘favourite people’ and wrote, “My two favourite people in the world got married yesterday and our weird, happy little tribe just got a whole lot weirder and happier. I love you both so much."

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Bhatt’s gang girl had asked for Rs 11.5 crore from the Kapoor family for the joota chupai ritual. However, after much banter, they were given Rs 1 lakh. “After much banter, an envelope containing ₹1 lakh was given to them,” the source cited by the news portal claimed.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are likely to have no reception. During a recent interaction with the paparazzi, Neetu Kapoor was asked about the same to which the actress mentioned that no wedding reception has been planned. “It’s done, it’s all done,” she said and even asked the paps to ‘go and sleep’ peacefully.

