Ranbir Kapoor Shoots With Neetu Kapoor Amid Alia Bhatt Wedding Rumours, Fan Asks 'Shaadi Ki Tyari Ho Gayi?'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding rumours are high as multiple publications are suggesting that the couple is tying the knot next week. While fans are eagerly waiting for Ranbir and Alia to break the news, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture with her son, the soon-to-be dulha! The actress shared a selfie with Ranbir and revealed that the two have reunited on the work front for an ad shoot.

In the picture, Neetu was seen wearing a bright yellow kurta while Ranbir was dressed in a black outfit. While they posed for the picture, the busy shoot sets doubled up as the background. Neetu shared the picture with the caption, “Ad shoot with my ‘jaane Jigar’ (heartbeat)." The picture received love from many, with Ranbir’s fans thanking Neetu for sharing a picture of the actor, especially since he’s not on social media.

However, a few curious fans also asked the veteran actress about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding preparations. “Shaadi ki tayari ho gayi sari (?) can’t wait," a fan commented. “Bahut hi sunder picture hai ji. Maa bete ki..Advance me congratulations Neetu ji ..Ranbir ki marriage ki," added another fan. “Ad shoot with the Dulha," a third comment wrote.

As reported by IndiaToday.in, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities are scheduled to take place between April 13 to 17. It comes as no surprise that the wedding guest list features some of the biggest names in the industry. These include Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Akansha Ranjan, and Anushka Ranjan has been invited to the wedding.

It is reported that Deepika Padukone might also turn up at the wedding. Alia and Ranbir are reportedly getting married at the RK Studios.

