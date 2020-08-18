Ranbir Kapoor Shows off His 'Hidden Talent' in Throwback Video

Ranbir Kapoor is known for his acting chops. However, not many people are aware that he was a co-producer for the 2017 film, Jagga Jasoos.

A video from a press conference held during the promotional spree of the film has surfaced online. The actor looks dashing dressed in a black tee teamed with a grey jacket and sunglasses. During the event held in Mumbai on July 12, 2017, Ranbir was asked if he had an opportunity which one of his hidden talents he would like to promote.

Here's Ranbir Kapoor's response:

Jagga Jasoos was a musical mystery comedy adventure written, directed and co-produced by Anurag Basu. Katrina Kaif starred in the lead alongside Ranbir. The duo had co-starred in two films before Jagga Jasoos including Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Raajneeti.

Up next, Ranbir has the much-anticipated fantasy drama Brahmastra. The first part of the adventure franchise is directed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Karan Johar. The big project also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4, 2020.

Ranbir also has the upcoming war action-adventure Shamshera to look forward to. In the Karan Malhotra directorial, Ranbir will play dual roles as the titular role and his father. The film has Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Iravati Harshe in important roles. Ranbir also has a yet to be titled action thriller directed by Luv Ranjan in the pipeline. The project will also include Ajay Devgn as a lead actor.