Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor Clicked at Luv Ranjan’s Office

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted outside Luv Ranjan's office in Mumbai on Thursday. Joining him for the meeting was actress Shraddha Kapoor who was also clicked at the filmmaker's office. No brownie points for guesses here. The two actors’ collaboration project was announced in December, last year.

Shraddha and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in a project. It is Luv Ranjan’s as-yet-untitled film. They headed to the filmmaker’s office for a meeting for the project. The actors were seen wearing safety face masks as they waved at the paparazzi from inside their individual cars. Also captured by the shutterbugs was veteran actress Dimple Kapadia leaving in her vehicle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

The Luv Ranjan's next directorial was announced with Ranbir and Shraddha in lead roles. The release date was slated for March 26, 2021. Ajay Devgn is also reportedly roped in as part of the cast.

Shraddha Kapoor shared the news on her social media and expressed her excitement. She wrote, “Super excited for this! ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha’s last movie outing was the spiritual sequel of Baaghi, titled Baaghi 3. The film also starred Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande, and Riteish Deshmukh in important roles.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has two major projects lined up for release. The first is Shamshera, also starring Sanjay Dutt, Aahana Kumra and Vaani Kapoor. The plot of the action-adventure is set in India during the 1800s at the time of British rule. The period drama, directed by Karan Malhotra and was earlier scheduled to release on July 31.

Ranbir also has the much-anticipated film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji which will be released in multiple languages. The first part of the trilogy will feature Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in important roles. Touted to be a fantasy drama, the film also features Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.