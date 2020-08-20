Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor Meet Luv Ranjan for Their Upcoming Film Together

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor stepped out in the city for work meeting amid coronavirus spread. She visited the office of director-producer Luv Ranjan, who has cast her and Ranbir Kapoor in an upcoming film. The project was announced in December 2019, but has only now come back in the focus.

Shraddha was spotted in a yellow top and wore a breathing mask to keep coronavirus threat at bay. She was clicked as she arrived in her car in Juhu.

Ranbir, who has been out and about the city on bicycle rides and work meetings, was also present at Luv's office with Shraddha. He wore a dark coloured shirt for the outing. His unusually cool breathing mask has got people talking too.

As per reports, Ranbir will soon be resuming shoot for Brahmastra- Part 1 and plans to wrap up the film by this year's end. Then he will have Shamshera and Luv's film with Shraddha to focus on. Since Shamshera co-star Sanjay Dutt has taken a break from work, it is possible that the movie may be kept on the back burner, while paving way for Shraddha and Ranbir's upcoming movie together to begin shoot.

This will be the first time when Shraddha and Ranbir will share the screen space together. They have earlier appeared in ad films and their upcoming movie will be highly anticipated.