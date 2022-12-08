Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Luv Ranjan's Film Title To Be Announced Via Special Video Next Week: Report

It is no secret that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will soon be seen in Luv Ranjan’s film. While the shooting of the film has already been completed, its title has not been revealed as of now. However, looks like the makers are now planning to announce the film’s title in a grand way.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the title of Luv Ranjan’s movie will be announced next week with a special video. “It’s the festive season, wherein the audience is in the mood to celebrate. Luv and his team feel that this is the best time to introduce the audience to the title of his film and also plaster the release date of the film in the mind of the audience. He has shot a special video to announce the film title and it’s expected to be out by early next week,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Reportedly, the video will also be presented in theatres during Avatar: The Way Of Water screening. “Avatar is among the biggest releases of world cinema and is expected to attract crazy footfalls. The announcement video will be screened with Avatar at several properties,” the source added. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that in the weeks that follow after the title announcement, the teaser, trailer and music of the film will also be released. “The announcement video will be followed by a series of other conventional assets, which includes the teaser, trailer, and music, leading to the film’s release. Much like all rom-com led by Ranbir, this one too rides on a solid music album, and the makers are confident to strike the chord with all their assets, including the album,” the report added.

Luv Ranjan’s movie is the first time that Ranbir and Shraddha will be sharing the screen space. The film also marks Ranbir and Shraddha’s first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan. Earlier, several pictures of the actors from their Spain shooting schedule went viral on social media. The film will be released on Holi next year i.e on March 8, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here