Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha's Untitled Film to Clash With Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter on Republic Day 2023

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s untitled film is set to be released on January 26, 2023, the makers announced Thursday. The film is directed and produced by Luv Ranjan, best known for the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ franchise and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’. Luv Films, the banner behind the movie, shared an update about the release on Twitter.

“Luv Ranjan’s untitled next featuring #RanbirKapoor and @ShraddhaKapoor to release in cinemas on Republic Day, 26th January, 2023! Produced by @luv_ranjan & @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar and #BhushanKumar. Also starring #DimpleKapadia & @BoneyKapoor,” the post read.

The currently untitled film, which was announced in 2019, marks the first collaboration of Ranjan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Earlier, the makers had announced that the movie will release during Holi 2022. The film is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter at the box office. The film will also arrive in cinemas on Republic Day 2023. An ode to the valour of the Indian Air Force, the film will have Hrithik Roshan essaying the role of an ace Indian Air Force pilot. Fighter will be directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Ajit Andhare (Viacom18 Studios), Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.

As per reports, Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor will play Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen parents. Besides this film, Ranbir Kapoor has Karan Malhotra"s ‘Shamshera’ and fantasy-adventure ‘Brahmastra’, directed by Ayan Mukerji, awaiting release. Whereas, Shraddha Kapoor is said to be collaborating with director Vishal Furia for a film in which she will play the role of a ‘naagin’, a shape-shifting serpent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.