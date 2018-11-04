I'm Happy If He's Happy: Ranbir's Sister Riddhima Opens Up on His Relationship With Alia

The alleged relationship of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has piqued the interest of their fans ever since the former seemingly confirmed the same to GQ India, saying it was "too new" to talk about it. Even though Alia never admitted to dating Ranbir, his constant presence on her Instagram strongly suggests that they are together.While Ranbir’s parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, have often expressed their liking for Alia, this time it's his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who has opened up about his relationship with the Raazi star.Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "I am happy if my brother is happy, and I am a very happy sister."It was while shooting the first schedule of Brahmastra that Ranbir and Alia developed a strong fondness for each other, and have been making headlines for their rumoured romance.Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt also spoke about her rumoured affair with Ranbir in an interview to Hindustan Times wherein he said, "it’s their life, their space and I respect and admire them for choosing to talk to the world when, and if, they want to do,"Rishi, too, broke silence over the duo's alleged romance. Talking to Mid-day, he said that it's high time his son gets married."I settled down when I was 27, Ranbir is 35. So he should think about marriage. He can marry anyone of his choice; we don’t have any objection to it. I want to spend time with my grandchildren before I am gone," he said.