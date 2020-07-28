Ranbir Kapoor Snapped Outside a Studio in Mumbai, See Pic

With shooting of films and TV programs resuming after being halted for over three months, actors have started to step out for work commitments. Recently, actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in a stylish look outside a studio in Mumbai.

The actor was seen sporting a blue denim jacket paired with a black t-shirt and ripped jeans. He also wore a cap to complete his look.

Ranbir is reportedly going to resume shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. According to reports, he will be shooting in double shifts to wrap up the movie.

Read: Brahmastra Shoot to Resume in October with Ranbir Kapoor on Double Shift

Apart from Ranbir, Brahmastra features Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

The shooting is expected to resume in October and makers of the film are hoping that till then Bachchan will be able to join them. Bachchan recently contracted COVID-19. Besides this, current regulations do not allow artistes over the age of 65 to work.

The actor was last seen in Sanju (2018), a biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir earned praise for his powerful acting in the movie. Sanju also starred Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh.

The movie was helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and bankrolled by the director himself and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.