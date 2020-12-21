Ranbir Kapoor Spends His Sunday Cycling Around Mumbai

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor seems to be taking the fitness route for his work these days. The actor was papped on Sunday as he rode on a bicycle. Pictures of the actor were shared on social media by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. Ranbir was seen in all-black sportswear and a face mask. Keeping the traffic safety rules in mind, Ranbir was also wearing a helmet as he enjoyed his outing.

The 38-year-old actor is dubbing for his upcoming movie Brahmastra. The first part of the sci-fi trilogy was scheduled to release on December 4. However, it seems fans of Ranbir and Alia Bhatt will have to wait another year since the coronavirus pandemic has kept people resorted to their homes. The pandemic has shelved the release of many movies globally.

It has been two years since Ranbir was last seen on the silver screen with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. With the continuous delays of Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra, fans have been anticipating his next project for the longest time.

Brahmastra will be a fantasy adventure movie that will be released in three parts. The movie stars Ranbir and Alia in lead roles. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the project also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Besides Brahmastra, Ranbir is also working on Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy that stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

Although Ranbir does not have a social media presence, he does feature on girlfriend Alia's Instagram feed. On his 38th birthday, Alia posted a cute picture of Ranbir surrounded by candlelight and cakes. In another post, Alia dropped a never-seen-before snap of Ranbir, Ayan, and herself, and she called them her "best boys".

It was Ranbir's nephew Taimur Ali Khan's birthday on Sunday, and sister Ridhima shared a photo of the actor with the little on on Instagram.