Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer 'Sanju' was the Most Discussed Movie of 2018: Report
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju' was the most discussed movie of 2018, beating 'Padmaavat' and 'Raazi', reveals a report.
Image: Twitter/Rajkumar Hirani
New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, which presented the highs and lows of actor Sanjay Dutt's life on the big screen, was the most discussed movie of 2018, beating Padmaavat and Raazi, reveals a report.
The joint report by UC Media Lab, Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures, sheds light on entertainment content trends and preferences on mobile phones for the year, analysing page views and integrated popularity index, read a statement.
Ranbir, on account of his movie release and personal life, was among the most discussed actors of the year, beating superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. He shares the top spot with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.
Salman and Priyanka Chopra were also the most discussed celebrities.
Movies like Manmarziyaan, Badhaai Ho, AndhaDhun and Blackmail also got a thumbs up from the viewers.
As far as comedy is concerned, Akshay remained one of the most popular all-time comedic actors, followed by Govinda, Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever.
Game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, remained the most discussed reality show on TV. Kumkum Bhagya was the most discussed TV serial in 2018. The series is produced and developed by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, and is directed by Sameer Kulkarni. Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 3 were also part of the Top 5 list.
Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma was back in the limelight with the return of his show The Kapil Sharma Show. He was the most discussed TV celebrity of 2018, along with actors Karan Singh Grover and Karanvir Bohra. Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget and Divyanka Tripathi were the top TV Actresses of the year.
