Ranbir Kapoor Started Shopping for Baby Clothes Even Before Pregnancy Announcement? Here's What We Know

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor broke the internet with their pregnancy announcement yesterday. The couple tied the knot in April this year after dating for around 5 years. Now it is being reported that shopping for the baby has already begun. According to a report in Filmfare, the dad-to-be was indulged in shopping for the baby during his shoot in Spain. Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor were in Spain to shoot for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming next. According to the publication, the actor went for shopping baby clothes in Spain.

Alia Bhatt announced the pregnancy news by dropping two pictures on her official Instagram account. In the first picture, the actress can be seen lying on a hospital bed, while Ranbir can be seen sitting next to her. Both of them are looking at a screen showing the ultrasound report, which has been obscured with a red heart emoticon. The next picture is of a lion, lioness, and cub. While dropping the picture, she wrote in the caption, “Our baby ….. coming soon,” and ended it with a nazar and a red heart emoticon.

On the work front, the couple will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji’s directorial Brahmastra, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 9.

Recently talking about his married life, Ranbir said, “Besides films, this year has been big for me due to my wedding. It’s a beautiful thing in my life.” Referring to his famous dialogue in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir added, “I used to say, in my movies, that ‘Shaadi is daal chawal for 50 saal till you die. Life mein thoda bahut tangdi kabab, kheema pao, hakka noodle hona chahiye.’ But boss, zindagi ke tajurbe ke baad, daal chawal hi best hai. Mere life mein jo Alia hai, wo daal chawal with tadka hai, achaar hai, kaanda hai, sab kuch hai. So I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in my life.”

Apart from this, Alia is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, and next, she also has Jee Le Zara and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera and Animal and the untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

