Ranbir Kapoor Striking Pose with a Banana has Left Fans in Splits
Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday posed for shutterbugs carrying a banana in his hand. His banana antic has left his fans in splits.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Actor Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday posed for shutterbugs carrying a banana in his hand.
A lot of videos are doings the rounds on the internet in which Ranbir is seen getting clicked by paparazzi before entering a soccer ground for a practice session. And interestingly, more than Ranbir, it was the banana in his hand which caught the maximum attention.
Ranbir's banana antic has left his fans in splits. Reacting to one of the videos, which has been shared by celebrated lensman Viral Bhayani on Instagram, a user wrote: "Fitness secrets." Another one commented: "Lol."
Take a look:
On the film front, Ranbir will next be seen opposite his girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra. The film reportedly features Amitabh as Ranbir's mentor and Mouni Roy as the antagonist. It will also see Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia among others. Ayan's film has been shot in various international locations and the Himalayas.
Recently, pictures and videos from their shoot in Manali and Varanasi surfaced on the Internet and were widely shared across social media.
For the unversed, Brahmastra is the first part of the trilogy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It was originally set to release on Christmas 2019 and now is expected to hit the big screens in May 2020.
