Ranbir Kapoor Sweeps Alia Bhatt Off Her Feet As Couple Make First Appearance | Watch Video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally made their much-awaited appearance to the media after their intimate yet anticipated wedding. The Highway actress also took to her Instagram handle to share photos from their wedding that took place at Ranbir’s Pali Hill apartment. In the evening, the couple made their first appearance as husband and wife and greeted the press and the paparazzi eagerly waiting for them. The groom held his new bride close as they posed for pictures and videos.

One of the videos from the interaction, however, has melted everyone’s hearts. After the interaction, Ranbir lifts Alia in his arms and heads towards the gate of his Vastu apartment. Watch the video here:

Alia also shared a couple of photos from their fairytale wedding. Despite not being a typical big fat Bollywood wedding, fans were happy to see the couple much in love and sent their warm wishes in their direction. Sharing the photos, the actress penned a lovely note that read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.

With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding festivities kickstarted on April 13, Wednesday with the Mehendi and the Sangeet ceremonies. It was only yesterday when we got an official confirmation about the date of the wedding. It was confirmed by Ranbir’s mom and sister Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor respectively. The intimate wedding was attended only by the couple’s close friends and family members.

Paparazzi had clicked Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neetu, Riddhima, Mahesh Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherji among others arriving at Ranbir’s house for the wedding.

We wish Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor a happily married life!

