Ranbir Kapoor Talks About Brahmastra Success As He Visits Theatre To Meet Fans, Says 'We Feel Loved'

Ranbir Kapoor is overwhelmed with happiness as his recent release Brahmastra is getting immense love from the audience. On Sunday night, the actor visits a theatre in Mumbai to meet fans and thank them for showering love on his film. Ranbir was also accompanied by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

At the theatre, Ranbir interacted with fans and clicked selfies with them. Not just this, he also talked about the film’s success and said, “Audience ka jo pyaar mil raha hai, usse bada Brahmastra kucch nahi hai (The love being received from the audience is the biggest Brahmastra for us).”

Ranbir also mentioned that he is really ‘happy and proud’ for Ayan Mukerji and added that the director had worked really hard for the film. “I am extremely happy and proud of this man standing here next to me. He has worked with a lot of dedication, hardwork and love. And this is the best feeling. We all have come back to the cinemas. We loved seeing the emotions here. We feel loved, entertained. People are laughing, clapping. This is what cinemas is all about,” he further said.

This comes as Brahmastra has already earned Rs 160 crore worldwide at the box office after its day two. The film earlier registered a record opening of Rs 75 crores worldwide and then collected Rs 85 crores worldwide on day two, taking its total collection so far to Rs 160 crores.

Brahmastra: Part One Shiva was released on September 9 and is the first in an ambitiously planned trilogy. Besides Ranbir, the film also stars Alia Bhatt. This is the first time that Ranbir and Alia are sharing the screen. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film.

News18 Showsha’s review of Brahmastra read, “Brahmastra is a bold and audacious attempt. It is a film that has been percolating in Mukerji’s head for the last ten years. If you can let go of your version and embrace the filmmaker’s – if you’re not the one who’ve apparently made their minds up (thanks to the social media) about the film before seeing it – then Brahmastra is a hugely rewarding experience: rich, soulful and exciting in the way that only comes from seeing the finest cast and crew at work.”

