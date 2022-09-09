Ranbir Kapoor Talks About Brahmastra’s Advance Bookings, Calls Alia Bhatt Trade Analyst: 'She's Noting...’

The mythological drama Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, finally hit the theatres and has received rave reviews. As per the reports, the movie kicked off on a good note with advance booking showing a positive trend. The film had already sold tickets for Rs 23 crore for the opening weekend and Rs 11 crore for day one alone. However, while interacting with the media, Ranbir expressed that he will not be able to take the advance booking figures seriously till the time people do not show up at the theatres to watch the film.

In a promotional event that Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukherjee and Ranbir Kapoor attended in Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor said, “We cannot take these figures and all seriously because till the audience doesn’t see the film, the game doesn’t begin. The film is made for the audience. I think on Friday, we will get to know where we are, kitne paani ke Andar hain (how much we are drowned in water). But the feeling is, of course, positive. We have come as Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale Le Jaayenge, asking you, ‘come watch our movie!’ That’s all.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/CzSKOtDFMjc” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Post this, he also revealed that Alia Bhatt is the most excited now as she is constantly following the business aspect and keeping us posted as to what is happening where. While adding to this, he said, “She is a trade analyst now.”

The flick helmed and co-penned by Ayan Mukherji revolves around Shiva who embarks on a journey of self-discovery as well as love, in which he encounters other evil forces who pose a threat to our existence. Another writer of the film produced by Karan Johar is Hussain Dalal. Ranbir Kapoor essays the role of Shiva in the film while Alia Bhatt portrays the role of his lady love, Isha.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here