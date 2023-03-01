Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying a new phase in his life - that of fatherhood. The actor is often seen talking about his daughter Raha. In a recent promotional event for his upcoming release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, he described Raha’s smile and revealed how it just ‘rejuvenates’ him. He shared how Raha has started smiling and added that it makes it difficult for him to leave home.

“Well, it’s the most beautiful feeling. She has just started smiling since the last two weeks. And to just see that smile, kind of breaks your heart. I never feel like leaving home. This morning, to get that 20 minutes with her before my flight - it just rejuvenates you," Ranbir said as quoted by Pinkvilla.

Last week, at another promotional event for his film, Ranbir explained his exact feeling when his daughter was born. He had mentioned how he does not want to work anymore and rather stay at home to spend time with Raha.

“I think the moment my child was born, Raha was born, it opens a different emotion… a different ‘chakra’ (wheel of emotion) in your body. You know, I have never felt like this ever in my life. (Pauses) And it is pure joy, you know I just want to be at home, I just want to be with her… mujhe kaam nahi karna, kuch nahi karna. But aisa kar nahi sakta… but my feeling is just… I can’t explain it! Its the best feeling in the world!"(I don’t want to work. I don’t want to do anything at all, but I can’t do that.)," he had said.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha in November last year.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor last shared the screen with Alia Bhatt for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles. He is currently gearing up for the release of Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkar in which he will share the screen with Shraddha Kapoor. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023. Next, Ranbir will also be seen in Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna.

