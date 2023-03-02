Ranbir Kapoor, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, opened up about embracing fatherhood in a recent interview. The actor welcomed his first child, daughter Raha, with his wife Alia Bhatt in November last year. He has been on cloud nine since then. He has talked about the joy of being a father in several interviews.

Recently, in a conversation with BBC, Ranbir said that fatherhood is a phase where “nothing matters (to him) anymore and everything does, at the same time.” He added that he is afraid that the feeling and the experiences will go away. The actor further shared that the ‘love, joy and gratefulness’ he feels towards Raha, he has never felt before.

“Nothing matters anymore, and everything does, at the same time. I am scared to even talk about it, because it fills you up so much. You have this fear: will this go away? But in the back of my mind, I know this is the one thing which will live with me eternally till the day I die. The amount of love, joy and gratefulness that I feel, I haven’t felt that towards anything, any person, any movie, anything professionally (sic),” the actor said.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, after dating for a couple of years, got married in an intimate ceremony on April 14 last year. Raha was born to them on November 6.

While Ranbir Kapoor got busy with work soon after the birth of Raha, Alia chose to take maternity leave for a couple of months. However, now that Raha has “started smiling,” it gets hard for the actor to leave home for work. It “kind of breaks (his) heart.” During a media interaction for Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar promotions, Ranbir Kapoor described his baby daughter’s smile and shared, “It’s the most beautiful feeling. She has just started smiling since the last two weeks. And to just see that smile, kind of breaks your heart. I never feel like leaving home. This morning, to get that 20 minutes with her before my flight - it just rejuvenates you. I miss her a lot, I keep seeing her photos.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor last shared the screen with Alia Bhatt for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. He is currently gearing up for the release of Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkar in which he will share the screen with Shraddha Kapoor. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023. Next, Ranbir will also be seen in Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna.

Read all the Latest Movies News here