Ranbir Kapoor Throws Big Birthday Bash with Alia Bhatt as Shah Rukh, Aamir, Ranveer-Deepika Attend

One of Bollywood's finest actors of the current generation, Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 37th birthday on Saturday. The actor hosted a party at his Bandra home on Friday night for which he invited a lot of B-Town's popular faces.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri (who designed Ranbir's home last year), Aamir Khan and his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao and actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh along with the likes of Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Pritam and Anurag Basu, all were at the big birthday bash. Ranbir's parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were also there to welcome the guests.

Girlfriend Alia Bhatt was also at the cosy get-together, and lots of pictures of her with the actor and his folks surfaced on the internet. She was apparently the host of the evening.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri arrived together, while Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao reached the party in separate cars. Aamir was seen sporting a handlebar moustache and unkempt beard - probably his look for upcoming film Lal Singh Chadha.

Deepika Padukone arrived before husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika, dressed in black, was all smiles. Ranveer, who looked eccentric as usual and drove himself to the party. He was beaming at his fans and the shutterbugs outside the party venue.

Karan Johar, who directed Ranbir in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Zoya Akhtar and Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu were also there.

Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor, who recently returned to India after fighting cancer for a year, looked healthy and fit as he waved at the paps. Mom Neetu Singh also gleamed in joy at her son’s birthday party.

