Ranbir Kapoor To Join Mother Neetu Kapoor On Dance Deewane Juniors Finale, Actress Reveals

Neetu Kapoor is currently seen as one of the judges of the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. However, the show is now inching close to its grand finale. On Monday, the veteran actress was spotted on the sets of the show when she interacted with the paparazzi and informed them that they are going to miss her since the show is ending next week. She further revealed that her son Ranbir Kapoor will be joining her too on the grand finale episode.

“You all are going to miss me. Next week is going to be the last one and then it’s over. RK will come next week for the grand finale. And then we won’t meet and you’d miss us.”

Earlier, Ranbir had also shared a special video message for Neetu Kapoor on Dance Deewane Juniors during the mother’s day special episode. “Namashkar everybody. Mom, you have been my biggest fan and a supporter since my childhood and specially in the last 15 years. And now, it is my turn. I want to become your number 1 fan and I will be one. Happy Mother’s Day ma. I love you and I am very very proud of you,” he had said.

