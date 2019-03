Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor to Play Double Role in Karan Malhotra's Film?

करम से डकैत,

धरम से आज़ाद

Presenting #RanbirKapoor in a never seen before avatar in YRF's next action adventure #SHAMSHERA. Directed by @karanmalhotra21 | @ShamsheraMovie pic.twitter.com/5Dqg7GDOhQ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 7, 2018

All is going well for Ranbir Kapoor, if current scheme of things are anything to go by. His much anticipated fantasy film, Brahmastra, alongside girlfriend Alia Bhatt, will release in December this year. And now, new reports claim that Ranbir might play a double role in his upcoming film Shamshera, which will be a first for the actor.Touted as a dacoit drama, Shamshera also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. Karan Malhotra who had previously directed Agneepath will helm the project. mid-day.com quoted a source as saying, "The film revolves around a dacoit tribe that is fighting for its rights and independence from the British Raj.""Apart from playing the protagonist, Ranbir might also be seen as the central character's father. He has been shooting for both roles simultaneously. This is the first time in his 12-year-long career so far that Ranbir will play a double role," the report added.The producer of the project, Yash Raj Films took to social media sharing some details related to the project. Vaani will be seen playing a kathak dancer in the film.Ranbir was recently seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster hit Sanju and Vaani was last seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Befikre. Dutt's upcoming project is Karan Johar's Kalank, alongside Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. Kalank will release on April 17. Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra where he stars alongside Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan.Follow @News18Movies for more