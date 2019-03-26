LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor to Play Double Role in Karan Malhotra's Film?

Touted as a dacoit drama, there are reports making rounds that Ranbir Kapoor- starrer 'Shamshera' will see him play a double role.

News18.com

Updated:March 26, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor to Play Double Role in Karan Malhotra's Film?
Image: Yash Raj Films/Instagram
Loading...
All is going well for Ranbir Kapoor, if current scheme of things are anything to go by. His much anticipated fantasy film, Brahmastra, alongside girlfriend Alia Bhatt, will release in December this year. And now, new reports claim that Ranbir might play a double role in his upcoming film Shamshera, which will be a first for the actor.

Touted as a dacoit drama, Shamshera also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. Karan Malhotra who had previously directed Agneepath will helm the project. mid-day.com quoted a source as saying, "The film revolves around a dacoit tribe that is fighting for its rights and independence from the British Raj."

"Apart from playing the protagonist, Ranbir might also be seen as the central character's father. He has been shooting for both roles simultaneously. This is the first time in his 12-year-long career so far that Ranbir will play a double role," the report added.




The producer of the project, Yash Raj Films took to social media sharing some details related to the project. Vaani will be seen playing a kathak dancer in the film.



Ranbir was recently seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster hit Sanju and Vaani was last seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Befikre. Dutt's upcoming project is Karan Johar's Kalank, alongside Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. Kalank will release on April 17. Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra where he stars alongside Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram