Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ranbir Kapoor to Star in Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's New Crime Drama

Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced that he was working for his next Bollywood film soon after the success of Kabir Singh.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 9:30 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ranbir Kapoor to Star in Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's New Crime Drama
Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced that he was working for his next Bollywood film soon after the success of Kabir Singh.
Loading...

Sandeep Vanga is a name that the film industry was not very familiar with three years ago when he directed his first film Arjun Reddy in Telugu. Vanga began to attract more attention when he made his debut into Bollywood with Kabir Singh. Despite severe criticism, his film performed well and was well received. Now Vanga is ready to begin work on his next Hindi film.

According to reports by Mumbai Mirror, Sandeep Vanga pitched the idea for his next film to producer Bhushan Kumar and the two have agreed that Ranbir Kapoor would be the best choice for it.

A source close to the project revealed, "Sandeep narrated a story idea to Bhushan, who has liked it and will produce the film. They met yesterday to discuss logistics and casting. Ranbir has liked the concept and they will be meeting this week to discuss it further. Of course, even if Ranbir gives the nod, they will not be able to roll immediately because he has to wrap up two films, Brahmastra and Shamshera, first and is committed to a third, Luv Ranjan’s next with Ajay and Deepika Padukone, which is being produced by Luv and Bhushan."

So even though the film is greenlit, it will have to wait as all other parties involved are currently very busy. Bhushan Kumar is busy with production work for Marjaavaan, Mogul, Street Dancer 3D, and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Ranbir Kapoor is also quite busy. He is currently busy shooting for a double role in the film Shamshera. He's also committed to starring in Brahmastra which is the first in a trilogy. Looks like Ranbir Kapoor is going to be very busy for a while now.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram