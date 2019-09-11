Ranbir Kapoor to Star in Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's New Crime Drama

Sandeep Vanga is a name that the film industry was not very familiar with three years ago when he directed his first film Arjun Reddy in Telugu. Vanga began to attract more attention when he made his debut into Bollywood with Kabir Singh. Despite severe criticism, his film performed well and was well received. Now Vanga is ready to begin work on his next Hindi film.

According to reports by Mumbai Mirror, Sandeep Vanga pitched the idea for his next film to producer Bhushan Kumar and the two have agreed that Ranbir Kapoor would be the best choice for it.

A source close to the project revealed, "Sandeep narrated a story idea to Bhushan, who has liked it and will produce the film. They met yesterday to discuss logistics and casting. Ranbir has liked the concept and they will be meeting this week to discuss it further. Of course, even if Ranbir gives the nod, they will not be able to roll immediately because he has to wrap up two films, Brahmastra and Shamshera, first and is committed to a third, Luv Ranjan’s next with Ajay and Deepika Padukone, which is being produced by Luv and Bhushan."

So even though the film is greenlit, it will have to wait as all other parties involved are currently very busy. Bhushan Kumar is busy with production work for Marjaavaan, Mogul, Street Dancer 3D, and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Ranbir Kapoor is also quite busy. He is currently busy shooting for a double role in the film Shamshera. He's also committed to starring in Brahmastra which is the first in a trilogy. Looks like Ranbir Kapoor is going to be very busy for a while now.

