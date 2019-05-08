English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranbir Kapoor Trains with German 'Movement Expert' for Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt Records Video
Director Ayan Mukerji shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor training under a German movement expert, Ido Portal, for his role of Shiva in Brahmastra.
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Ever since Ayan Mukerji made his debut on Instagram, the director keeps updating his fans about the progress of his upcoming film Brahmastra. Be it sharing interesting stories about the film or posting behind the scene moments on the photo-video sharing app, the director has maintained a steady buzz around the film among fans and on social media.
Prep work for the next shooting schedule of Brahmastra is on, and the film's crew has roped in some special collaborators to help the actors bring out their best. Ayan shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor training with a German movement expert, Ido Portal, for his role of Shiva.
In Ayan's time-lapse video, one can see Ranbir working with the expert as the film's lead actress Alia Bhatt stands in a corner and records the session. Portal is helping Ranbir in getting the character right.
Take a look:
Ido also shared Ayan's video's and stated that shooting with the team of Brahmastra has been a fun experience. "Not all artistic processes I've been involved with were fun and sometimes a difficult time in creation ends up becoming a great final piece... Yet with such sweet, caring, non assuming and humble, dedicated people it's been for me one big pleasure all the way and now a few years down the line working together I'm honored to call them friends. Dear @ayan_mukerji Ranbir Kapoor and @aliaabhatt I'm excited to see what Brahmastra has in store for us," he captioned the video.
Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy trilogy in which Ranbir will be seen playing Shiva while Alia will be seen playing a character called Isha. Touted as a "modern-day fairy tale", not much has been revealed about the plot of the film. However, reports have suggested that Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of a DJ with superpowers, who can shoot fire from his hands. The first part of the action-fantasy trilogy also has Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna playing lead roles in the film.
Initially, it was said to release in December 2019, but now it is pushed for Summer 2020. In a lengthy note posted on the photo-sharing app, Ayan hinted that the technical aspects of the film have caused the unavoidable delay and that the film. However, no certain date has been announced so far.
Shiva Sessions 💥 Last Saturday, Berlin. Prep work for our next shooting schedule is on... and once again, our path led us to one of our most special collaborators on this journey - Ido Portal. (More on his role in helping Ranbir build his performance in another post...) For now, some random moments from our weekend brainstorming session with Ido... #preplife #traveldiaires #brahmastra
