Ranbir Kapoor Trains with German 'Movement Expert' for Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt Records Video

Shiva Sessions 💥 Last Saturday, Berlin. Prep work for our next shooting schedule is on... and once again, our path led us to one of our most special collaborators on this journey - Ido Portal. (More on his role in helping Ranbir build his performance in another post...) For now, some random moments from our weekend brainstorming session with Ido... #preplife #traveldiaires #brahmastra