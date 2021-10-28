Ranbir Kapoor Transforms Into a Woman for a TVC in This Viral Video; Watch Here

Ranbir Kapoor is a fiercely low-key celebrity, who doesn’t have any social media presence. But there are several fan pages dedicated to the actor on various social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram. Ranbir’s fans keep updating his admirers about the actor’s work-related projects through these pages.

While Ranbir is yet to return to the big screen with his next film, the actor frequently stars in television commercials. Recently, the actor transformed into a woman for a TVC. For the transformation, Ranbir had to undergo an intense makeup and prosthetic session to look the part. Ranbir’s transformation video was shared by makeup and prosthetic artist Preetisheel Singh Dsouza on Instagram.

In the video, we can see Ranbir patiently sitting in the chair as several artists work on his face and hair. Sharing the video, Preetisheel captioned it, “All in a day’s work! Transforming #RanbirKapoor into a female character for a TVC."

Meanwhile, there have been rumours doing the round that Ranbir will soon tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt. Alia and Ranbir made their relationship public soon after his breakup with co-star Katrina Kaif in 2017. From mushy romantic moments at award shows, joint appearances at high-profile weddings to social media posts of their getaways and family get-togethers, the couple dropped the ‘we’re just friends’ act pretty quickly and came out in public accepting their relationship. In an interview in 2020, Ranbir revealed that he would have tied the knot with Alia Bhatt had the coronavirus pandemic not hit the country. The couple is just looking for the right time to get married.

