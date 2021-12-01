Ranbir Kapoor Trolled for 'Kicking' Alia Bhatt's Lehenga, Netizens Say 'No Respect for Her'

A video of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is doing the rounds on social media from early November where the two are seen attending an event in Mumbai. In the clip, as Alia walks off the stage, Ranbir follows her from behind. What caught netizens’ attention is that Ranbir is seen moving Alia’s lehenga with his foot. Some on social media called it ‘kicking’ and trolled Ranbir heavily for it.

Comments by netizens read, “No respect for her," and another social media user wrote, “A gentleman will bend down instead of kick it (sic)."

Some even came out in Ranbir’s support suggesting it wasn’t kicking but ‘moving’ from foot so that Alia does not face any hassle because of her dress. One user commented, “If he had to bend down and put that lehenga down then it would have taken some seconds to do and maybe until that she would have tripped. He did this with his legs in fraction of second to save her from tripping (sic)."

Alia also shared some pictures of her look on social media at the time.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are all set to feature together in upcoming film Brahmastra Part I from director Ayan Mukerji. The movie also co-stars Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan among others. It has been delayed over various issues including CGI work and is speculated to release in cinema halls sometime in 2022.

Ranbir next features in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, releasing on March 18, 2022. Alia’s next movie is RRR in which she has cameo role. After that, she features in Gangubai Kathiawadi, releasing on Feb 18. It is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

