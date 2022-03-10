Ranbir Kapoor Turns Protective Boyfriend While Getting Papped Post Date Night with Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in tinsel town, and fans can never have enough of the two. They wait for the pair to get spotted and pictures to come out in the public domain. The star couple, who have been creating magic with their off-screen appearances, are all set to woo their fans with their first ever on-screen collaboration in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra.

Ranbir and Alia never shy away from expressing love for each other. Though Ranbir is not on Instagram, Alia’s profile is full of his pictures. But one should not forget that Ranbir is a total charmer, and he has his own ways to express his love, that is by gestures. Last night, on March 9, Alia and Ranbir were spotted by the paparazzi outside a restaurant in Bandra. And notably, Ranbir turned protective for his ladylove as they got papped. The pictures and videos have left their fans in awe.

In the snaps, Alia can be seen donning a white outfit. Keeping a neutral make-up for her date, Alia wore a crop top and pants. She left her tresses open, and also carried a denim jacket along. On the other hand, Ranbir wore a blue shirt and teamed it up with white trousers. Looks like the actor was twinning with his girlfriend.

However, they did not stop by to pose for the cameras, but all we can say is that love was in the air. While Alia was moving ahead of him, she had to go through the crowd of paparazzi to reach her car. This is when Ranbir’s protective side became evident. He held Alia by her waist and made sure that she didn’t fall amid the chaos. Well, the two reached their car and before closing the door, Alia, who was all smiles and blushing, waved at the lenses.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra will be released in parts, the first of them set for release on September 9 this year. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

