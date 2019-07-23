Take the pledge to vote

Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor Look Totally Engrossed As They Begin Prep for Shamshera, See Pic

'Shamshera' is being produced by Aditya Chopra and is expected to hit the big screens on July 30 next year.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
Image: Yash Raj Films/Instagram
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, the lead pair of the high-octane adventure Shamshera, were recently spotted at the Yash Raj Films studios and seemed to be rehearsing for scene with director Karan Malhotra. The duo then headed towards the set for the shoot.

According to Pinkvilla, the picture from the YRF studios shows both the actors engrossed in a conversation with Karan who can be seen explaining a scene to them. The image shows both Ranbir and Vaani leave no stone unturned to bring out their best in the film.

Ranbir, who is playing the titular role of Shamshera in the movie, is believed to be essaying something that is quite unusual and different from the roles he has played thus far and the actor has been toiling hard to bring forward the best for it.

Shamshera is an action packed film and also features Sanjay Dutt as Ranbir’s nemesis. Dutt is believed to be essaying the role of a merciless and ruthless antagonist.

Shamshera is being produced by Aditya Chopra and is expected to hit the big screens on July 30, 2020.

