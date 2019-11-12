Ranbir Kapoor Visits Gurudwara, Meets Fans in Ulhasnagar on Guru Nanak Jayanti
Ranbir Kapoor visited a gurudwara in Mumbai's Ulhasnagar on Gurupurab and fans thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood star.
Images: Twitter
On the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on Tuesday, actor Ranbir Kapoor visited a gurudwara in Mumbai's Ulhasnagar. Fans thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood star, who emerged from the sunroof of his car to greet them. Videos of Ranbir surrounded by a sea of fans went viral on social media.
The Barfi star was dressed in a simple white shirt over a pair of denims and sunglasses as he visited the gurudwara. Fans shared videos of him enthusiastically on social media and lauded him for his simplicity. Ranbir went on to shake hands, wave and smile to all the fans present. Check out the videos below:
View this post on Instagram
#ranbirkapoor snapped today morning at #ulhasnagar Guru Nanak Gurpurab, dedicated to the first Sikh Guru - Guru Nanak Dev – is being celebrated across India and parts of the world with great joy. What makes the day more special is that this year will be 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Heartiest wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion. May this Gurpurab bring lots of joy and happiness to your life. Happy Gurpurab. "Sabhna jiya ka ek daataa So mai visar na jaaee" Guru Nanak Birthday! #waheguru 🙏
Video : Ranbir Kapoor clicked earlier today. pic.twitter.com/CYPG6PXdGf— Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) November 12, 2019
Ranbir, who was last seen in Sanju (2018), has been working on two big projects. He has been shooting for Karan Malhotra's Shamshera under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film has been shot across Leh Ladak and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor as well.
Then there is Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, directed by Ayan Mukerji, under the Dharma Productions' banner. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.
On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, other celebs who took to social media to wish friends, family and fans included Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "SatGuru Nanak Pargateya Mitti, Dund Jag Chanan Hoya!"
Well-known Punjabi actors and singers like Yo Yo Honey Singh, Kapil Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Harshdeep Kaur and Richa Sharma also took to social media to offer their prayers.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Swara Bhaskar on Abusing Child Actor on a Show: Was Narrating a Funny Incident
- Adidas Gives up on Robot Factories And Wants Humans in Asia to Make More Shoes
- WhatsApp Gets One Step Closer to The Dark Mode; New Beta Gets Dark Wallpaper
- Instagram Stalking App Like Patrol Thrown Out by Apple; You Can All Relax Now
- WhatsApp is Killing The Battery on Android Phones, OnePlus Phones Seem Worst Hit