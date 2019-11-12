Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ranbir Kapoor Visits Gurudwara, Meets Fans in Ulhasnagar on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Ranbir Kapoor visited a gurudwara in Mumbai's Ulhasnagar on Gurupurab and fans thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood star.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2019, 7:45 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor Visits Gurudwara, Meets Fans in Ulhasnagar on Guru Nanak Jayanti
Images: Twitter

On the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on Tuesday, actor Ranbir Kapoor visited a gurudwara in Mumbai's Ulhasnagar. Fans thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood star, who emerged from the sunroof of his car to greet them. Videos of Ranbir surrounded by a sea of fans went viral on social media.

The Barfi star was dressed in a simple white shirt over a pair of denims and sunglasses as he visited the gurudwara. Fans shared videos of him enthusiastically on social media and lauded him for his simplicity. Ranbir went on to shake hands, wave and smile to all the fans present. Check out the videos below:

Ranbir, who was last seen in Sanju (2018), has been working on two big projects. He has been shooting for Karan Malhotra's Shamshera under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film has been shot across Leh Ladak and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor as well.

Then there is Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, directed by Ayan Mukerji, under the Dharma Productions' banner. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, other celebs who took to social media to wish friends, family and fans included Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "SatGuru Nanak Pargateya Mitti, Dund Jag Chanan Hoya!"

Well-known Punjabi actors and singers like Yo Yo Honey Singh, Kapil Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Harshdeep Kaur and Richa Sharma also took to social media to offer their prayers.

whatsapp

