Ranbir Kapoor Was Blown Away By Shah Rukh Khan in ADHM; Reveals His Favourite Scene In Sanju

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in the industry. The actor who made his debut in Bollywood along with Sonam Kapoor in Sanwariyaa, has managed to win hearts with his versatility. The Wake-Up Sid actor has not just managed to present something new to the screen but he has also worked with several actors in his journey so far. In his recent interview with Brut, the Rockstar actor talked about his experience of sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, he also spoke about his favourite scene from his much-loved film Sanju and how Sanjay Dutt himself narrated the scene to him.

Speaking about sharing the screen space with King Khan, Ranbir said, “I mean screw the performance, who doesn’t want to act in a scene with Shah Rukh Khan? And who doesn’t want to hear love advice from Shah Rukh Khan? And that’s what the scene was about. It was nothing else. You know, it was just me getting an opportunity to work with Mr Shah Rukh Khan. And he came and he just blew us away.”

“We all are doing this certain kind of spontaneous real acting. And he comes and he says the line and he says it with so much of swag that I remember I saw some clippings online where the only whistles that you could hear in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was when Shah Rukh Khan says this line about one-sided love,” added Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor’s performance as Sanjay Dutt is remembered till date and is known as one of his fantastic performances in his career. During the interview, Ranbir spoke about his favourite scene which holds a special place in his career.

He explained,”It’s a scene during the premiere of Rocky, Sanju is having withdrawal symptoms. He’s been doing a lot of heroin and he has lost his mother and he’s just losing his mind. And this scene particularly was not written like this in the script. But in my conversations with Sanju sir… Sanjay Dutt while I was preparing for this film, he told me about this moment that when his mother passed away.”

“She put her hand on my head. But the sad part is I was high. So I don’t really know if that really happened or if I was hallucinatingg. So, I thought…. that really stayed with me and I narrated it to Raju sir and Abhijat sir and they quickly wrote the scene and I was very clear as to how I wanted to perform this scene. We shot this at Liberty Cinema. But really one of my favourite scenes in Sanju… probably in my career. And I was really born as an actor in this scene,” Ranbir was quoted saying.

For now, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor is gearing up for the release of Shamshera that also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is slated to release on July 22 this year.

