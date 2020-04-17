MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ranbir Kapoor Was Indeed A Part of Alia Bhatt's Birthday Celebrations, Even Baked A Cake For Her

Image courtesy: Twitter

Image courtesy: Twitter

Recently, multiple reports suggested that Ranbir Kapoor was missing from Alia Bhatt's birthday celebrations, which even led to wild rumours of their breakup.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 9:51 AM IST
Share this:

Recently, multiple reports suggested that Ranbir Kapoor was missing from Alia Bhatt's birthday celebrations, which even led to wild rumours of their breakup.

However, soon enough, Alia debunked the rumours by posting a happy picture of herself clicked by her "all time favourite photographer" Ranbir, on Instagram.

Now if a report in The Times of India is to be believed, Ranbir was indeed a part of Alia's birthday celebrations and even baked a cake for her ladylove.

Recently, they got their hands on a video of a chef, named Harsh, who revealed that Ranbir baked a cake for Alia on her special day.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia recently joined hands with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Priyanka Chopra to create awareness about Coronavirus through their short film titled 'Family'.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ opposite Ranbir in the lead roles. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles. Apart from this, she also has films like, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Sadak 2’, Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ and SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will also be seen in Yash Raj Films' Shamshera. The film is set in the 1800s where a ‘dacoit’ tribe fights for their rights from the British conquerors. In the movie, Ranbir is seen in the role of Shamshera, a dacoit leader, and fights the antagonist of the film played by Sanjay Dutt.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,201

    +377*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,387

    +628*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,749

    +234*  

  • Total DEATHS

    437

    +17*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,469,090

    +54,899*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,158,594

    +95,433*

  • Cured/Discharged

    543,971

    +31,939*  

  • Total DEATHS

    145,533

    +8,595*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres