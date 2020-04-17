Ranbir Kapoor Was Indeed A Part of Alia Bhatt's Birthday Celebrations, Even Baked A Cake For Her

Recently, multiple reports suggested that Ranbir Kapoor was missing from Alia Bhatt's birthday celebrations, which even led to wild rumours of their breakup.

However, soon enough, Alia debunked the rumours by posting a happy picture of herself clicked by her "all time favourite photographer" Ranbir, on Instagram.

Now if a report in The Times of India is to be believed, Ranbir was indeed a part of Alia's birthday celebrations and even baked a cake for her ladylove.

Recently, they got their hands on a video of a chef, named Harsh, who revealed that Ranbir baked a cake for Alia on her special day.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia recently joined hands with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Priyanka Chopra to create awareness about Coronavirus through their short film titled 'Family'.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ opposite Ranbir in the lead roles. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles. Apart from this, she also has films like, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Sadak 2’, Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ and SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will also be seen in Yash Raj Films' Shamshera. The film is set in the 1800s where a ‘dacoit’ tribe fights for their rights from the British conquerors. In the movie, Ranbir is seen in the role of Shamshera, a dacoit leader, and fights the antagonist of the film played by Sanjay Dutt.