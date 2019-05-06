Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ranbir Kapoor Was the Person Who Showed Me How Instagram Works, Says Katrina Kaif

A new snippet from Arbaaz Khan's show 'Pinch,' featuring Katrina Kaif, shows her saying Ranbir Kapoor taught her how Instagram works.

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranbir Kapoor Was the Person Who Showed Me How Instagram Works, Says Katrina Kaif
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Pinch, hosted by Arbaaz Khan, has managed to grab eye-balls for stars being their never-seen-before-candid selves on the couch with the show- host, while they also reveal their hidden secrets and answer web's most discussed questions about them. Appearing latest on the show is Bharat actress Katrina Kaif, who claimed that she was taught how to use Instagram by her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

A new snippet from the upcoming episode, featuring Katrina, shows her saying Ranbir taught her how Instagram works. When Arbaaz inquired if she has another account that she uses to stalk people, the 35-year-old actress said, "No, no."

To this, she further added, "I know Ranbir has. And Ranbir, by the way, was the person who showed me how Instagram works."

See Pinch teaser here:



Recently in an interview with dnaindia.com, responding to a question about Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina claimed that she does get hurt and and feels pain, but it does not mean that she holds a grudge against people. She said, "People are trying to do the best for you. But, sometimes, in trying to do the best for you, you get hurt. Too bad. However, I would rather have a friend than an enemy."

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram