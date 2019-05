Ranbir Kapoor Was the Person Who Showed Me How Instagram Works, Says Katrina Kaif

Pinch, hosted by Arbaaz Khan, has managed to grab eye-balls for stars being their never-seen-before-candid selves on the couch with the show- host, while they also reveal their hidden secrets and answer web's most discussed questions about them. Appearing latest on the show is Bharat actress Katrina Kaif, who claimed that she was taught how to use Instagram by her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.A new snippet from the upcoming episode, featuring Katrina, shows her saying Ranbir taught her how Instagram works. When Arbaaz inquired if she has another account that she uses to stalk people, the 35-year-old actress said, "No, no."To this, she further added, "I know Ranbir has. And Ranbir, by the way, was the person who showed me how Instagram works."See Pinch teaser here:Recently in an interview with dnaindia.com , responding to a question about Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina claimed that she does get hurt and and feels pain, but it does not mean that she holds a grudge against people. She said, "People are trying to do the best for you. But, sometimes, in trying to do the best for you, you get hurt. Too bad. However, I would rather have a friend than an enemy."Follow @News18Movies for more