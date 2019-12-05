Ranbir Kapoor was to Star Opposite 11-year-old Alia Bhatt, Man Arrested for Stalking TV Artist

While praising Alia Bhatt's terrific performance in Imtiaz Ali's 2014 drama Highway, Ranbir Kapoor spilled the beans about the time when filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had almost cast Alia as Ranbir's 'Balika Vadhu'. Bhansali's idea about the project was to cast an 11-year-old Alia as a Balika Vadhu to 20-year-old Ranbir.

Richa Sharma, Sanjay Dutt's first wife, died on December 10, 1996, leaving behind their daughter, Trishala Dutt. Trishala remembered her mother, ahead of her death anniversary, by sharing a throwback picture of Richa in her early days. She captioned it, "Mom... #1979 #RIP."

A 29-year-old man was arrested by the Churchgate Government Railway Police (GRP) for stalking and assaulting a TV artist and her friend at Charni Road railway station in the city. The arrested man, identified as Shahrukh Shaikh, is a resident of Worli. The TV artist, Harshita Kashyap, 26, was a contestant of Splitsvilla 8 and is currently working in an upcoming web series.

Filmmakers Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan have created a web series on the life and work of the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, the late J Jayalalithaa. Ramya Krishnan, better known for her role of Sivagami in Baahubali, has been roped in to portray the life of the late leader. The makers of the series have recently dropped a poster, featuring Ramya as the former leader.

Rewind 2019 and one will find numerous reports almost confirming that Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, etc, are getting married in 2020. The question about weddings was not a baseless speculation, it was to some extent borne out of the duos' expression of love publicly. Below is an listicle of Bollywood celebrity couples that came out from hiding in 2019 and painted social media red with their candid confessions about love.

