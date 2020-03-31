Ranbir Kapoor Went to Kangana Ranaut's Home to Offer Role in Sanju, But She Rejected it

Kangana Ranaut has revealed in an interview that Ranbir Kapoor went to her residence to offer a role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Sanju', but she did not like the role much. The actress told an entertainment portal that she felt there wasn't much for her in the film.

Kangana also revealed that she also rejected Aditya Chopra's Sultan, starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, post which Chopra called her up and said that he will never work with her.

"Ranbir Kapoor had come to my house and offered me to do Sanju. I didn't like the role much. There wasn't much for me to do in the film, so I said no to him. Imagine which other actress would say no to him? But I have always believed that I'm not here because of the films I did but because of the films I didn't do. I was also approached for Sultan which I didn't do and I remember after I said no, Aditya Chopra called me and told me 'I will never work with you again'. So yes, all that has happened with me," Kangana told Pinkvilla in a live chat.

She said that she has made her standing in the industry not because of the films she did but because of the films she rejected.

The Queen actress also confessed that her biggest regret is not having worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She said that the director had discussed a husband-wife film with Rangoli after Padmaavat, but unfortunately it didn't work out.

