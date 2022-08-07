Ranbir Kapoor: When Alia and I Started Dating, We Couldn't Even Tell Ayan

Ranbir Kapoor has made a shocking revelation that his close friend Ayan Mukerji had no clue when the former started dating Alia Bhatt on the sets of Brahmastra. Alia and Ranbir’s love story when they began working on Ayan’s ambitious film ‘Brahmastra’, which is set to arrive in cinemas in September.

While speaking to the media at the preview launch of their song Deva Deva from their upcoming film Brahmastra, Ranbir revealed, “Alia, Ayan and I have spent so much time making Brahmastra that so much has changed in our lives over the years. In these years, whenever we met, Ayan would always be obsessing over Brahmastra. After every conversation, Ayan would always be directing our attention towards Brahmastra. At one point, when Alia and I had started dating, we couldn’t even tell Ayan that we’d started seeing each other, fearing that he would freak out.” Ayan added to Ranbir’s revelation and said, “I had a very mature reaction when Ranbir broke the news to me. I had to be at my best behaviour with my close friends.”

The new song, Deva Deva, is an ode to Lord Shiva. Talking about the song, director Ayan Mukerji wrote on Instagram- “Deva Deva – was the first song to be composed for Brahmāstra, capturing right away the Soul of Shiva’s Journey in the movie ! It has given me so much Energy and Joy over the time it has been with us… And I’m really looking forward to finally sharing the feeling of this Song with everyone – on August 8th !”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Sunday. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, has reportedly jetted off to an undisclosed location for a holiday.

