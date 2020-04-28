MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Ranbir Kapoor Will Fit Perfectly In My Biopic, Kareena Can Be Cast As My First Wife: Anup Jalota

Bhajan singer Anup Jalota.

Bhajan singer Anup Jalota.

The Bhajan maestro has reserved the rights of his biopic, and is interested to have a film made on some interesting chapters of his life including three weddings and one affair.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
Bhajan samrat Anup Jalota believes actor Ranbir Kapoor will be perfect to play him in his biopic. He also said that Kareena Kapoor and Neena Gupta could be cast as his first and third wife respectively, with Satish Kaushik or Shekhar Kapur helming the project.

"I think Ranbir Kapoor, one of the finest actors of Bollywood, will fit perfectly in my biopic. I have seen his work in Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju, and he has brought Sanjay's character alive on screen effortlessly and very convincingly," Anup said in a Mumbai Mirror report.

"If my biopic is made then it will have four heroines because I had three weddings and later the chapter with Jasleen Matharu in Bigg Boss. By the way, Jasleen can do her own role and if the director wants, then I can also be a part of my biopic," he added further.

Even though Anup says there's no specific preference for any particular popular face, he thinks Kareena and Neena would fit the roles perfectly.

"My relationship with my first wife Sonali Seth (now Sonali Rathod) lasted for eight years. I think Kareena Kapoor Khan can be cast for her role. Then, I lived with my third wife Medha Gujral for 20 years before she passed away due to a cardiac arrest in 2014. She was 40 when I met her and whenever I think about an actress portraying Medha, Neena Gupta's face comes in my mind. Medha's face was very similar to Neena's and hence, she fits the role perfectly," he said.

The Bhajan maestro further said either Satish Kaushik or Shekhar Kapur could helm the biopic. Satish has been a close friend of Anup's third wife Medha.

He further added, "Shekhar Kapur can also direct my biopic and I feel he will do it beautifully because besides being an excellent director, he was also married to Medha before me. So, I think he will be able to connect with my story well," Jalota said.

Anup said he had reserved the rights of biopic, with a list of what is allowed to be shown. He was quoted, "If someone proposes to make it well, then I am ready to give the rights."

