Ranbir Kapoor will Take Story of Aamir Khan's PK Forward in Sequel, Says Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Aamir Khan's 2014 blockbuster film PK, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, will get a sequel in due course. The story ended with a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor in the last scene, and the actor will reportedly be the protagonist in the next installment.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra has said that a sequel to will be made in due time and hinted that Ranbir's character may take the story forward, reported Mid-Day.

"We will make the sequel. We had shown Ranbir towards the end of the film, so there is a story to tell. But Abhijat (Joshi) has not written it yet. The day he writes it, we will make it," he said.

PK broke box office records when it released in 2014. Also featuring Sanjay Dutt, Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput, the film showed Aamir as an alien who lands on Earth and loses the device that helps him communicate with his spaceship.

The film took a satirical view of the society and its religious beliefs, as the protagonist from another planet goes about questioning everything in an acquired Bhojpuri accent. The film was a trademark Hirani-Chopra production, funny and thought-provoking at the same time.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the third instalment in their Munna Bhai franchise. The producer asserts that he is driven by powerful stories over financial gains. "We are not in the business of making money, we are in the business of making cinema. If making money (was our goal), by now, we would have made six to seven (instalments of) Munna Bhai, and two to three (editions of) PK. We seek joy, happiness and peace over a few crores," he said.