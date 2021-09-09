Ranbir Kapoor Wished 'Happy Birthday' By Paparazzi, Asks 'Kiska Hai?'

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has proved he is quite witty, with his interviews and public appearances. Recently, the actor was photographed outside a dubbing studio and his interaction with the paparazzi is making headlines. On Thursday, the actor was wished ‘Happy birthday’ by a photographer. In the video shared by a fan-page, Ranbir can be seen getting confused and asking the paparazzi whose birthday it actually is. For context, Ranbir’s birthday is on September 28.

In the video, the actor can be seen getting out of his car. A photographer wishes him, and soon others join. The actor says, ““Happy birthday, kiska hai (Whose birthday is it)?” He can be seen wearing a brown hoodie and camouflaged pants.

Ranbir is quite a private person and doesn’t have a social media account. He also rarely gets papped outside. The actor currently has several projects lined up. He will reportedly fly to Hungary to shoot the last schedule of Brahmastra in Budapest. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the superhero-fantasy drama also stars actress and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

The actor will also be seen in Karan Malhotra’s period drama Shamshera. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Shamshera is a Yash raj Film Production. However, the film has faced several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal opposite Parineeti Chopra. The multi-starrer will also feature in Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.

