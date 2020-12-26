Ranbir Kapoor Wraps Arm Around Alia Bhatt in His Family's Annual Christmas Picture

Keeping up with their annual Christmas lunch tradition, the Kapoors gathered at late actor Shashi Kapoor's Juhu home in Mumbai on Friday to enjoy the festive feast. Shashi Kapoor's wife Jennifer introduced the Christmas Brunch party at the Kapoors' almost three decades ago. After his parents' death, Kunal Kapoor has kept the tradition alive. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who are expecting their second child, arrived at the get-together with their son Taimur. They were joined by Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor shared the family's annual Christmas photograph from the get-together. She wrote, "The tradition continues... and so does the screaming... la familia forever... All covid tested rocking and rolling... Merry Xmas people..."

Tara Sutaria also joined her boyfriend Aadar Jain. Others seen in the picture included Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor with her children Samaira and Kiaan, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, Kunal Kapoor, and Rima Jain. In the photo, Ranbir can be seen wrapping his arm around Alia as she smiles from ear to ear.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were planning to get married this year but postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two are all set to share the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.