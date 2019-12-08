Ranbir Kapoor's Badtameez Dil Gets Sara Ali Khan Grooving, Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her debut film Kedarnath on social media as the film has completed one year since release. Earlier, on Saturday, Sara gave us a glimpse into the time she spent shooting for the film on the sets and now she has shared another video which shows her dancing to Ranir Kapoor's hit track Badtameez Dil from 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. While Sara improvises most of her dance sequence, she nevertheless manages to nail the hook step effortlessly.

The video also shows Sara in conversations with the film's cast and crew as she enjoys her time on the sets of Kedarnath, atop mountains.

Earlier, the young actress took to Instagram to express her heartfelt gratitude for the makers and the cast and crew. She even wrote a long note on Instagram, which she accompanied with unseen pics from the sets of the film. Some of the images had her with co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput and duo seemed to have had a lot of fun during the schedule.

Read: Sara Ali Khan Celebrates One Year of Kedarnath with Throwback Pics

Watch Sara dancing to Ranbir's Badtameez Dil track below:

Sara now has a rom-com opposite Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan, both releasing in 2020. She is currently shooting for the latter with Varun Dhawan and his filmmaker father David. She took to Instagram to share a candid moment with the director and DoP of the film on Sunday. Seems like the trio was having fun on the sets of this film too.

Sara has reportedly been approached to feature in a film with Dhanush too. However, confirmation on the project is still awaited.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.