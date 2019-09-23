Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria Papped Post Dinner, Fuel Dating Rumours

Love affairs in the Bollywood industry mostly turn out to be successful when they begin in a secret. Are they together or are they just friends? Or are they just dating? These questions surely keep the dazzling couple seem closer than ever.

And now, to add on to the unending list of such affairs have entered the young guns of Bollywood Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain.

The two, who have been allegedly seeing each other for quite some time now, were spotted outside a club in Bandra last night.

Tara Sutaria looked elegant and sensuous at the same time in her black crop top and skirt. She wore a long black blazer with black and white sandals to complete her look. Her workout regime is evident from the perfect abs.

Aadar Jain, on the other hand, looks rather cool for the evening in a black tee and blue jeans with a green jacket.

Spotboye snapped the two exiting the club together.

The rumours that Tara and Aadar are the new love birds of tinsel town have been floating around for a while now.

However, neither Tara nor Aadar have confirmed any of the rumours.

Tara’s debut opposite Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in Dharma productions’ Student of The Year 2, which was a hit in the box office this year. She will be next seen in Marjaavaan and RX100.

