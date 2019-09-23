Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria Papped Post Dinner, Fuel Dating Rumours
The rumours that Tara and Aadar are the new love birds of tinsel town have been floating around for a while now.
Image of Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, courtesy of Instagram
Love affairs in the Bollywood industry mostly turn out to be successful when they begin in a secret. Are they together or are they just friends? Or are they just dating? These questions surely keep the dazzling couple seem closer than ever.
And now, to add on to the unending list of such affairs have entered the young guns of Bollywood Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain.
The two, who have been allegedly seeing each other for quite some time now, were spotted outside a club in Bandra last night.
Tara Sutaria looked elegant and sensuous at the same time in her black crop top and skirt. She wore a long black blazer with black and white sandals to complete her look. Her workout regime is evident from the perfect abs.
Aadar Jain, on the other hand, looks rather cool for the evening in a black tee and blue jeans with a green jacket.
Spotboye snapped the two exiting the club together.
View this post on Instagram
Student of The Year 2 actress #TaraSutaria snapped with rumoured boyfriend #AadarJain on a dinner date #Spotted #BollywoodCelebs #BollywoodUpdate #BollywoodCelebstyle #BollywoodNewsUpdate #BollywoodDaily #Bollywoodstar #Bollywoodactress #Bollywood #BollywoodNews #BollywoodLatestNews #BollywoodTodayNews #CelebritySpotting
The rumours that Tara and Aadar are the new love birds of tinsel town have been floating around for a while now.
However, neither Tara nor Aadar have confirmed any of the rumours.
Tara’s debut opposite Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in Dharma productions’ Student of The Year 2, which was a hit in the box office this year. She will be next seen in Marjaavaan and RX100.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- KTM 790 Duke Launched in India at Rs 8.64 Lakh
- Has Your OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro Received The Android 10 Update?
- Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl Song Removed from YouTube Over Copyright Issues
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Shares Saturday Night Expectation vs Reality Post
- Photos Show How Greta Thunberg's Supporters Grew from Two, to Millions In Just a Year