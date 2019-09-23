Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria Papped Post Dinner, Fuel Dating Rumours

The rumours that Tara and Aadar are the new love birds of tinsel town have been floating around for a while now.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 23, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria Papped Post Dinner, Fuel Dating Rumours
Image of Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Love affairs in the Bollywood industry mostly turn out to be successful when they begin in a secret. Are they together or are they just friends? Or are they just dating? These questions surely keep the dazzling couple seem closer than ever.

And now, to add on to the unending list of such affairs have entered the young guns of Bollywood Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain.

The two, who have been allegedly seeing each other for quite some time now, were spotted outside a club in Bandra last night.

Tara Sutaria looked elegant and sensuous at the same time in her black crop top and skirt. She wore a long black blazer with black and white sandals to complete her look. Her workout regime is evident from the perfect abs.

Aadar Jain, on the other hand, looks rather cool for the evening in a black tee and blue jeans with a green jacket.

Spotboye snapped the two exiting the club together.

View this post on Instagram

Black is hot and so is #tarasutaria 🖤

A post shared by Digital Bollywood (@digitalbollywood) on

The rumours that Tara and Aadar are the new love birds of tinsel town have been floating around for a while now.

However, neither Tara nor Aadar have confirmed any of the rumours.

Tara’s debut opposite Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in Dharma productions’ Student of The Year 2, which was a hit in the box office this year. She will be next seen in Marjaavaan and RX100.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram