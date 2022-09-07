Ranbir Kapoor's Favourite Film of Alia Bhatt is Highway: 'Became Huge Admirer of Her Work Since Then'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat’s much awaited movie of the year ‘Brahmastra’ is inching close to the release date. The advance booking for Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus is already skyrocketing as it has surpassed Bhool Bhulaiya 2 in ticket sales. While the two talented actors have had their own respective journey in the entertainment industry, the power couple doesn’t hesitate to show love and adulation to each other’s performances.

In a new IMDB video, the Tamasha actor revealed that his favourite film of Alia Bhatt has to be Imtiaz Ali’s critically acclaimed directorial ‘Highway’ and that he was floored by Alia’s performance in the film. He shared, “She’s probably had the best year any artist has ever had, in the history of actors. She’s had ‘Gangubai’, she’s had ‘RRR’, she’s had ‘Darlings’. And now she’s going to have ‘Brahmastra’. The obvious choice would be ‘Gangubai’, but I actually became a fan of Alia from her second film onwards, and that was ‘Highway’. I was really looking forward to this film and I actually saw it in the edit. I just knew that this was the birth of an actor which probably Indian cinema and world cinema weren’t ready for. I hadn’t seen an actor deliver what she did in that film and I think I became a huge admirer of her work since then.”

Responding to this, Alia Bhatt also disclosed her favourite performance of Ranbir Kapoor on the silver screen – Anurag Basu’s Barfi. She stated, “I think it is just so simple, funny at the same time, so heartbreaking. He literally did not speak through the film, did everything through his eyes, and that was the most beautiful part. It is one of my favourite, most impactful Ranbir Kapoor performances.”

The adorable couple also shared that Brahmastra has become an integral part of their lives as their lives have revolved around the ambitious project for five years. Ranbir said, “It’s been five years. Ayan, Alia, and I are also really close friends, so on every occasion in our lives, if it’s a birthday, if it’s Diwali, if it’s Christmas, if it’s our marriage, we were always talking about ‘Brahmstra’. So, it never really left our system.”

Brahmastra is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 9.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here