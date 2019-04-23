English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranbir Kapoor's Groupfie with Female Fans is the Most Adorable Thing Today, See Here
Ranbir Kapoor took time out from his football practice and posed for a selfie with his female fans. See here.
Ranbir Kapoor took time out from his football practice and posed for a selfie with his female fans. See here.
Loading...
Ranbir Kapoor is the certainly one of the most loved and cherished superstars of the nation. The Sanju actor has won hearts in the industry and outside of it courtesy his earnest acting performances and dashing good looks. Recently, Ranbir was seen posing for a selfie with fans and the adorable image has now gone viral on social media.
In the image that was reportedly clicked outside of a football stadium, Ranbir is seen surrounded by female fans, who were eagerly waiting outside the gate to get a glimpse of their favourite actor. Ranbir can been seen holding a phone and clicking a groupfie with his fans.
Since Ranbir was going for a football practice session, he was spotted in a casual look-- a black headband with a blue hoodie. Ranbir's sweet gesture is sure to be the reason behind his fans' beaming smiles.
On the movies front, Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra along with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The first part of the trilogy is slated to release on December 20, 2019. The fantasy film is directed by Ranbir's collaborator and friend Ayan Mukerji.
Brahmastra will see Ranbir playing a super human who has the ability to throw flames from his hands. His character in the film is called Shiva. Brahmastra has seen its logo release in Kumbh Mela where a hundred and fifty drones were used to form the word Brahmastra in the night sky, as the actors (Alia and Ranbir) looked on from the banks of river Ganga.
Follow @News18Movies for more
In the image that was reportedly clicked outside of a football stadium, Ranbir is seen surrounded by female fans, who were eagerly waiting outside the gate to get a glimpse of their favourite actor. Ranbir can been seen holding a phone and clicking a groupfie with his fans.
Since Ranbir was going for a football practice session, he was spotted in a casual look-- a black headband with a blue hoodie. Ranbir's sweet gesture is sure to be the reason behind his fans' beaming smiles.
On the movies front, Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra along with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The first part of the trilogy is slated to release on December 20, 2019. The fantasy film is directed by Ranbir's collaborator and friend Ayan Mukerji.
Brahmastra will see Ranbir playing a super human who has the ability to throw flames from his hands. His character in the film is called Shiva. Brahmastra has seen its logo release in Kumbh Mela where a hundred and fifty drones were used to form the word Brahmastra in the night sky, as the actors (Alia and Ranbir) looked on from the banks of river Ganga.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Sunday 07 April , 2019
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Sunday 07 April , 2019 World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Honda CBR650R Launched in India at Rs 7.70 Lakh
- Aamir Khan Surprises Co-passengers by Flying Economy Class, Watch Video
- Elon Musk and Neuralink: How Computer-Enhanced Human Brains Can Outsmart AI
- How an Image of Blood-stained Jesus from Sri Lanka Blasts Became a Symbol of Bleeding Country
- EXCLUSIVE | Cricket is My Life, I Try to Balance My Bowling With Batting: Rashid
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results