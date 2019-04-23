Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ranbir Kapoor's Groupfie with Female Fans is the Most Adorable Thing Today, See Here

Ranbir Kapoor took time out from his football practice and posed for a selfie with his female fans. See here.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor's Groupfie with Female Fans is the Most Adorable Thing Today, See Here
Ranbir Kapoor took time out from his football practice and posed for a selfie with his female fans. See here.
Ranbir Kapoor is the certainly one of the most loved and cherished superstars of the nation. The Sanju actor has won hearts in the industry and outside of it courtesy his earnest acting performances and dashing good looks. Recently, Ranbir was seen posing for a selfie with fans and the adorable image has now gone viral on social media.

In the image that was reportedly clicked outside of a football stadium, Ranbir is seen surrounded by female fans, who were eagerly waiting outside the gate to get a glimpse of their favourite actor. Ranbir can been seen holding a phone and clicking a groupfie with his fans.

Since Ranbir was going for a football practice session, he was spotted in a casual look-- a black headband with a blue hoodie. Ranbir's sweet gesture is sure to be the reason behind his fans' beaming smiles.

On the movies front, Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra along with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The first part of the trilogy is slated to release on December 20, 2019. The fantasy film is directed by Ranbir's collaborator and friend Ayan Mukerji.

Brahmastra will see Ranbir playing a super human who has the ability to throw flames from his hands. His character in the film is called Shiva. Brahmastra has seen its logo release in Kumbh Mela where a hundred and fifty drones were used to form the word Brahmastra in the night sky, as the actors (Alia and Ranbir) looked on from the banks of river Ganga.

